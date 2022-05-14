First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Down 54.3% in April

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FHS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. First High-School Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First High-School Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First High-School Education Group by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

