First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 286,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,034,978 shares.The stock last traded at $7.58 and had previously closed at $8.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -817,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 205,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,253,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,635,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

