First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $420.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 22.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

