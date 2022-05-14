First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 348,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.13 and a one year high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

