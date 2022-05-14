First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 62.4% in April

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the April 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 316,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,814,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.48. 2,707,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,696. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

