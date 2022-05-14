First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.03

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.03 and last traded at $90.28, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

