First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQXT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.32. 3,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

