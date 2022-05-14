First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 183.3% in April

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RFDI traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. 10,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

