First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Wave BioPharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.34. 127,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,040. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.78. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
