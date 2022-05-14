Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. 22,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,651. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

