FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 7th

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 92.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.14. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65,124 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About FLEX LNG (Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.