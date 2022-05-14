Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.23.

FND traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,426. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

