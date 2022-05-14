Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Flowserve has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

