Flux (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.72

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 40% against the dollar. Flux has a market cap of $167.77 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 233,728,692 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

