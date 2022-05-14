Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) were up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 22,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,093,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $2,426,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

