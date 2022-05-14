Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) were up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 22,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,093,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $2,426,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000.
Forge Global Company Profile (NYSE:FRGE)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forge Global (FRGE)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.