Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

