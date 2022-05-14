Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 2,457 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 357.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after acquiring an additional 639,398 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.86. 25,798,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,272,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

