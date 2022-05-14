Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,442,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

