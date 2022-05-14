Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,948,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,540,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.