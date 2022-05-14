Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,421,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,135,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.16. 5,377,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,039. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.79 and a 200 day moving average of $412.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.02 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

