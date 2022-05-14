Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $41.59 on Friday, hitting $769.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988,598. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $939.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $981.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $956.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

