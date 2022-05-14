Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Shares Down 0.1%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 15,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (FVIVU)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.