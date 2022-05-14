Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Acumen Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.92.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$16.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

