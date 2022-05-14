Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:FRD opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

