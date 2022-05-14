Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of FUPBY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,348. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.1816 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

