Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

FTEK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

FTEK opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

