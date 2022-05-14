FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 236.8% in April

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $55.37. 27,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,000. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

