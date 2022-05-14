Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.52 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,639,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

