Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. 116,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

