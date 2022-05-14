GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE GNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,795. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

