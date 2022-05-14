Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEEXU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEEXU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $359,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

