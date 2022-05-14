GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 11.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.06 and last traded at $90.59. Approximately 195,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,102,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.93.
In related news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
