GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,908,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,425.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,031 shares of company stock worth $15,366,209. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $31,788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 488.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $4,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $108.46. 248,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

