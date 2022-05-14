GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.87 ($45.12).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.79 ($37.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($51.11). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

