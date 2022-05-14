GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.87 ($45.12).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.79 ($37.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($51.11). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

