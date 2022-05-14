Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 5.2%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.89. 5,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,027,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $876.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 152.8% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 132,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

