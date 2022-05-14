Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GENC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 21,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $146.89 million, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gencor Industries (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.