Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. 621,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,890. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

