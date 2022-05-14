Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.