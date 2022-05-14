Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 413,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

