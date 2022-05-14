Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 285000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.88.
About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)
Recommended Stories
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.