Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $483.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

