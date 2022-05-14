GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $211,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $2,888,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.