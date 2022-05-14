GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $211,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $2,888,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,015,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

