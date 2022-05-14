Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 580

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.00) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 556.86 ($6.87).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 461.35 ($5.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 493.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.34. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 540.20 ($6.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.