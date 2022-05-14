Glenview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,521 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

