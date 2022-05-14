Glenview Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $87.51.

