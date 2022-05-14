Glenview Trust Co Invests $243,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

