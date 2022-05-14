Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $22,159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

LEG stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.