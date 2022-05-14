Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,568 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $58.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

