Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 25,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $2,591,066.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $114.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

