Glenview Trust Co Takes Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,360 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400,962 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 105.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Vince Berta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

